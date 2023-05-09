New Korean Restaurant Mi Kitchen Now Open in Franklin

A new Korean restaurant called Mi Kitchen is now open in Franklin.

Mi Kitchen is located in the former Moe’s Bar-B-Q spot at 9050 Carothers Parkway, next to A Moment’s Peace Salon & Day Spa.

The restaurant held a soft opening on April 17th, and a grand opening is planned for sometime in May. Currently, the restaurant does not have a liquor license; customers can bring their beverages for now.

Chef Nick and Chef Brendan are from South Korea. After spending some time in New York, they are now here in Franklin to share their passion for cooking within various cultures, giving a unique take on food.

Mi Kitchen is a Westernized Korean/International tapas restaurant. Thanks to Chef Brendan and Chef Nick’s Korean and French culinary backgrounds, along with their love for the diversity of food, you will find a blended type of Korean food that mixes Western and Asian flavors at Mi Kitchen.

Some of the items you can find on the menu include tuna poke, kimchi paella-comprised of shrimp, saffron, and kimchi, along with k-pop chicken-Korean fried chicken.

Hours of operation currently are Tuesday – Sunday, 5 pm until 10 pm.

For the latest updates, follow Mi Kitchen on Instagram.