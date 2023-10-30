New Kids on the Block to Perform at FirstBank Amphitheater

It’s going to be a magical summer as New Kids on the Block just announced its “The Magic Summer Tour 2024” coming to FirstBank Amphitheater for two dates on July 16th and July 17th.

Special guests for the tour will be Paula Abdul and DJ Jazzy Jeff.

“The true ‘magic’ of this tour is in the music, the moments and the memories that we get to create – and recreate – with our amazing fans each night,” said Donnie Wahlberg in a statement. “Feeling all the nostalgic feels of the original Magic Summer, with the bond that we’ve shared throughout the years, will make for a most magical time indeed.”

Tickets will be available starting with Fanclub and CITI presales beginning Wednesday, November 1. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning Friday, November 3 at 10 AM local time on LiveNation.com.

Citi is the official card of the Magic Summer 2024 Tour. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Wednesday, November 1 at 12 PM local time until Thursday, November 2 at 10 PM local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.