New Italian Restaurant to Open in Downtown Franklin’s Harpeth Square

Culaccino, an authentic Italian restaurant and bar, announced that it will open on Friday, January 8, bringing its housemade pastas, woodfired pizzas and more to downtown Franklin’s Harpeth Square. Inspired by family, Culaccino will serve comforting and unique creations in a warm and welcoming atmosphere that’s casual enough for a weeknight meal with the kids, yet special enough for a celebratory night out.

As the first solo concept from executive chef and owner Frank Pullara, who was previously executive chef for renowned Campagna Hospitality Group in Naples, Florida, Culaccino is named after the Italian word for the mark a cold glass leaves on a wooden table, embodying how food and hospitality can leave a long-lasting mark on Pullara’s restaurant patrons as well.

“There’s something to be said about Southern hospitality, and Tennessee just does it right. I’m honored to bring a part of me and my family to this community through Culaccino, and I know that our guests will leave just as big of a mark on us as we hope to leave on them,” shares owner and chef Frank Pullara.

“Many of our dishes are my takes on recipes I grew up with that have special meaning to me, so I’m looking forward to sharing those with friends both old and new.”

Culaccino will first open with dinner service, where guests can dive into artisan, scratch-made pasta dishes like the Ravioli (veal shoulder, bone marrow, robiola, butter sauce, Sangiovese reduction and sorrel), comforting appetizers like Nonna’s Lentil Soup (pastina, aromatic vegetables, san marzano tomato and pecorino) and 72-hour fermented woodfired pizzas like the L’Arrosto (slow roasted pork, taleggio, arugula and fennel pollen).

As for libations, a thoughtful cocktail menu designed by Matthew Lawson complements the hearty food options with standout seasonal drinks like the Make It Fashion (cat head vodka, dolin dry vermouth, olive and pecorino) and the Bevanda Viola (ford gin, cremede violette, basil, lemon and egg white). Guests can also sip on craft beer and ciders from many local breweries, and an impressive wine bottle list with more than 100 options. Curated by General Manager Josh Rosa, who brings over 14 years of experience along with multiple wine and beverage certifications to the restaurant, the wine list features options from all around the globe, including many from Culaccino’s main inspiration: Italy.

At 1500 square-feet, Culaccino has a spacious dining room and an expansive outdoor patio, featuring seating for 90 guests and downtown Franklin’s only outdoor bar. In addition to plenty of heaters throughout the patio, Culaccino’s generous fire pit invites guests to comfortably drink and dine al fresco all year long.

Culaccino will be open Monday–Wednesday from 4:30 p.m. to 10 p.m., Thursday–Saturday from 4:30 p.m. to 1 a.m. and Sunday from 4:30 p.m. to 9 p.m., with additional lunch and brunch hours on the radar. Reservations will be available on Resy in the coming weeks.