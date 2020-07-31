



A new Italian restaurant is coming to the former Salty Goat space at 2078 Wall Street, Spring Hill.

The restaurant is called Mozzarella Bar, Italian Eatery and will offer both sit-down and grab and go options. The projected open date is November.

“The Mozzarella Bar is an Italian Eatery featuring a Roman-style mozzarella bar, ‘Neo’ Neapolitan pizzeria and pastaria. Our kitchen will feature fresh pasta made in house and classic Italian American dishes baked in our imported Morello Forni stone-fired oven. The Morello Forni stone-fired oven is manufactured in Italy and produced for the best pizzaiolas in the world. We are excited to offer another independently owned restaurant option to the Spring Hill Community!” shared Laura Antonovich, who will operate the restaurant alongside her husband Chef Matthew Antonovich.

Chef Antonovich was certified as Chef in 2003, has served five US Presidents, and began the culinary concept Chef What’s for Dinner where he helps food companies improve their culinary platforms.

The Antonovich’s also shared information about the new restaurant via a Spring Hill Facebook group. They shared that “over 50% of the business is focused on food for the taking, grab & go, take out, curbside pick-up and catering.”

The restaurant will seat 50 people, and also have a diner style counter serving Italian wine and a cappuccino bar for those wanting a drink for casual dine-in or waiting for take-out, they added.



