New Interactive Glassblowing Studio in Nashville Announces Grand Opening Details

Glasshaüs is bringing a one-of-a-kind experience to Nashville with the opening of its innovative glassblowing studio, café, bar and event venue on Nov. 18.

Nashville’s first interactive glassblowing studio promises to captivate locals and visitors alike by fusing art, coffee and community into one destination. Glasshaüsis is located at 483 Craighead St., Nashville, Tenn. 37204.

To commemorate its grand opening, Glasshaus will host a grand opening celebration on Saturday, Nov. 18 with live music, giveaways and special deals on food and beverage. At the heart of Glasshaüs is its café, which can seat nearly 70 inside and offers an additional 25 on the outdoor patio.

The location also boasts a custom blue blown glass installation and a 40-foot bar that overlooks the glassblowing studio, providing guests a place to dine and sip as they experience all Glasshaüshas to offer. The eatery will offer a range of creative ingredient-conscious items from breakfast sandwiches, flatbreads and salads, to coffee and signature cocktails.“Glasshaüsis not just a glassblowing studio; it’s a place where anyone can walk in and be part of this community,” said Wyatt Maxwell, founder and operating partner of Glasshaüs.

“We are excited to join Nashville’s growing art and culinary scene and look forward to offering a unique experience that includes creative glass blowing, freshly roasted coffee and signature bites and drinks.”

Individuals and groups of all skill levels are encouraged to visit Glasshaüsas the studio offers a variety of classes, demonstrations and interactive educational events. Whether you’re new to glassblowing or an aficionado seeking a deeper understanding of the craft, Glasshaüshas something for everyone.The 10,000-square-foot space also offers a versatile event venue to accommodate a range of gatherings from private glassblowing lessons or intimate gatherings to full venue buyouts. Alongside the event space is Maxwell Gallery, a premier glass-focused art gallery that will showcase the work of world-renowned and up-and-coming artists while facilitating the design, production and installation of custom glass pieces.

Glasshaüswill be open seven days a week with hours Tuesday through Saturday from 6:30 a.m. to 9 p.m., Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Monday from 6:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information on Glasshaüsand to stay updated on grand opening announcements, visit nashvilleglasshaus.com and follow along on social media @nashvilleglasshaus.

Reservations can be made online or by calling 615-570-0601.

About Glasshaüs:Glasshaüs is a unique Nashville-based venue offering glassblowing, a cafe with all coffee roasted in-house, event venue and art gallery housed in a 10,000-square-foot space nestled in Berry Hill. The property is the first glassblowing studio in Nashville, which caters to their expert in-house artists, as well as those experiencing glassblowing for the first time. Classes, demos and interactive events are available for individuals and groups curious about learning the techniques of glassblowing. Glasshaüsis also home to Maxwell Gallery, Nashville’s premier glass focused art gallery which features the work of world-renowned artists and facilitates the design, making and installation of custom pieces. For more information about Glasshaüs, visit nashvilleglasshaus.com.