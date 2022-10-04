New Indian Restaurant to Open in Spring Hill

A sign has gone up announcing a new Indian restaurant in Spring Hill.

Located at 5024 Spedale Court, the banner says “Indian Restaurant Coming Soon.”

An internet search shows Bayleaf Indian Restaurant to be located at this address.

It states, “With 20 years of experience cooking in the finest restaurants, our chef is excited to present their vision to you and all our guests. Our caring and committed staff make sure you have a fantastic experience with us.”

There is also an abbreviated menu on the website with the option of samosa, cauliflower, and cut Mirchi for appetizers. The main entrees listed are seared tuna and pasta al Pomodoro.

We reached out to inquire about the restaurant but have not heard back. Keep checking here for more updates.