New Ice Cream Shop Opening in Downtown Franklin

Baskin Robbins in downtown Franklin has closed. Located at 214 E Main Street, it’s unclear when the scoop shop closed for business.

The Baskin Robbins sign remains, but the windows have been covered in pink and white striped paper. A sign on the door says “Something Super Sweet is Coming Soon” with an ice cream cone inside a circle.

The color and logo match that of Sweet Haven, an ice cream shop that opened in Westhaven, but there’s no name on the door or windows. We confirmed with Sweethaven that they will be opening in the space.

In a social media post, Sweethaven shared, “It all started as a little dream, and that dream is growing! We can’t think of a better way to celebrate our SECOND birthday than to announce our SECOND location! Hey Franklin, WE’RE COMING TO MAIN STREET!!”

They continued, “Stay tuned for the scoop on our August Grand Opening date! Cheers to many more sweet years ahead!”

For over 30 years, the Baskin Robbins was open in downtown Franklin. Owner Randy Luffman retired in 2012 after 30 years of operation, according to the Downtown Franklin Association website, before Brandon Anglin purchased the Franklin location.