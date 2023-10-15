New Hope Academy to Host Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for Newly Completed Dining Hall

FRANKLIN, TENN. (OCTOBER 13, 2023) – New Hope Academy will host a special ribbon cutting ceremony on Oct. 18 at 9 am in the courtyard for their newly built Dining Hall addition. The new addition marks the first time that New Hope Academy has grown the campus facilities in 20 years.

Dr. Tonja L. Williams, who is in her second year of serving as Head of School for New Hope Academy comments, “Each day the Holy Spirit fills our hearts afresh as the Creator’s love and goodness flood the halls of New Hope Academy. We are in awe of God’s provision as we prepare to open the doors of our new Dining Hall. The Dining Hall represents God’s providential care of His people. Not only will it facilitate breaking bread together as a family, but it will usher in more communal fellowship! We are excited about this new pilgrimage in the lives of our community!”

The new building, which boasts 6,000 square feet, is a multi-purpose space that will be used for lunch service, music performances, as well as special events like graduation, Saturday School, and devotions, among others.

“This is a much anticipated and long-awaited day for our students, families, faculty, and staff as we celebrate the opening of our new Dining Hall,” adds New Hope Academy founder Paige Pitts. “This is such an important addition for New Hope Academy as it provides a space for students to gather for meal fellowship, devotions, fine arts programming, after-school activities and special events playing a crucial role in promoting a healthy and vibrant student community. The space will no doubt support and facilitate our educational philosophy which commits to serving the whole child physically, emotionally, socially, intellectually, and spiritually. I am deeply grateful for all those who have partnered with us and invested in this Dining Hall project to ensure the growth of our educational program.”

The Dining Hall is a part of New Hope Academy’s $4.5 million Growing Forward Campaign, which will also include an outdoor classroom and needed campus upgrades. For additional information on the ribbon cutting ceremony and images, contact: Ashley Van Zee, avanzee@nhafranklin.org, 615-595-0324.