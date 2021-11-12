New High-End Formal Wear Shop to Open in Vacant Sport Seasons Location in Franklin

A new tenant is headed to the recently vacated Sport Seasons space located at 539 Cool Springs Boulevard in Franklin. Sport Seasons closed in October.
Glamour Formals, a women’s high-end formal wear store, announced via Instagram, they will open in the Cool Springs Boulevard spot.
“Your one-stop-shop for everything from prom, homecoming, pageant, mother of the bride/groom, social occasion, bridesmaids, bridal second-look & fun fashion! Our exclusive range of designers, sizes, and colors make us your go-to for every event in Tennessee and beyond…” Glamour Formals wrote on Instagram.
“We are hard at work turning our space into something glamourous! Stay tuned for updates on our opening progress, designers we will be carrying, and more!”
Glamour Formals expects to open in Winter 2022.
Find the latest updates for Glamour Formals on Instagram.