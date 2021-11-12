New High-End Formal Wear Shop to Open in Vacant Sport Seasons Location in Franklin

A new tenant is headed to the recently vacated Sport Seasons space located at 539 Cool Springs Boulevard in Franklin. Sport Seasons closed in October.

Glamour Formals, a women’s high-end formal wear store, announced via Instagram, they will open in the Cool Springs Boulevard spot.

“Your one-stop-shop for everything from prom, homecoming, pageant, mother of the bride/groom, social occasion, bridesmaids, bridal second-look & fun fashion! Our exclusive range of designers, sizes, and colors make us your go-to for every event in Tennessee and beyond…⁣” Glamour Formals wrote on Instagram.

⁣

“We are hard at work turning our space into something glamourous! Stay tuned for updates on our opening progress, designers we will be carrying, and more!⁣”

Glamour Formals expects to open in Winter 2022.

Find the latest updates for Glamour Formals on Instagram.