New Hibachi Grill Restaurant to Open in Franklin

There’s a new hibachi grill restaurant under construction in Franklin.

Located at 545 Cool Springs Boulevard in the Thoroughbred Shopping Center, there are signs on the windows that state “Coming Soon” with the word Takumi above it.

We don’t have information yet on when it will open or the offerings but keep checking back here for updates.

Restaurants previously that occupied the space include Wild Wing Cafe (which closed in 2018) and most recently, The Seafood Boilery (which closed in March 2022).