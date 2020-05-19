



A Moment’s Peace Salon and Day Spa is now open. Schedule here.

As Tennessee begins to open back up, our team at A Moment’s Peace is taking every precaution to protect the health and safety of our staff and guests. While we already had disinfection and sterilization standards in place, we have now increased our standards and require special certifications to be earned by our staff. Learn more about our new health and safety standards as we welcome clients back to A Moment’s Peace.

Sanitation Procedures at A Moment’s Peace Salon and Day Spa

While proper sanitation and hygiene practices have always been an integral part of our business, we are now taking additional sanitation precautions and prioritizing the education of our entire staff, including guest services. We have added a Medical Director to our staff to oversee staff training and the implementation of these new procedures.

In addition to following all local, state, and CDC guidelines, our entire staff is undergoing two special training programs. Within a week of returning to work, every staff member will be trained and certified in the following two courses.

BARBICIDE® COVID-19 Certification Course: “This program is designed to present the most current information that is pertinent to the Professional Beauty Professional.”

Protecting Your Spa's Reputation through Sanitation Practices: This course is taught by Siobhain Sweetingham, BSc., an Infection Prevention Expert with Virox ProBeauty & Rejuvenate Disinfectants.

How Guests Can Help Stop the Spread of COVID-19

Along with improving our sanitation practices and requiring further certifications of our staff, we are asking all guests to fill out our new check-in form prior to any new scheduled appointments. This new form includes the following questions:

Are you aware of being exposed to COVID-19?

Have you been in contact with anyone with symptoms?

Have you tested positive for COVID-19?

Additional Requirements

We require all guests to confirm that they will allow us to take temperatures before entering the building.

All guests will be required to wear masks while inside the building.

All guests will be required to sign a check-in form confirming that they are doing their part to keep people safe.

If you have any medical conditions that prevent you from wearing a mask, please inform us prior to your visit. In that case, we will set-up a private room service for you to receive services, in a safe manner for everyone.

Fill out the new check-in form here.

Come See Us!

We are excited to be open again with the highest sterilization standards that prioritize everyone’s safety. Come see us for all your hair, nail, skincare, waxing, massage, and sunless tanning needs. Stay tuned for more information about new medical grade spa treatments that will help keep our customers healthy and beautiful. Schedule here.

A Moments Peace Salon & Day Spa :

615-224-0770

9050 Carothers Pkwy, Franklin, TN 37067

amomentspeace.com

A Moments Peace Salon & Day Spa Facebook Page



