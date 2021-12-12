New Hallmark Holiday Movies to Watch

By
Donna Vissman
-

If you’ve been to the parades, tree lightings and you need a night in, Hallmark has all of the feel good movies of the season and you can even see local Kimberly Williams Paisley this season.

Here’s a list of new movies on Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies and Mysteries.

Dec. 10

  • A Dickens of a Holiday

Dec. 11

  • A Royal Queens Christmas
  • A Godwink Christmas: Miracle of Love

Dec. 12

  • Sister Swap Part 2: Christmas in the City

Dec. 18

  • The Christmas House 2: Deck the Halls
  • Christmas for Keeps

Dec. 19

  • ‘Tis the Season to be Merry

