New Gluten Free Bakery to Open in Nashville

Music industry veteran, entrepreneur, and business owner Amy Cornell (née Decker) has always believed that the sweetest things in life are the simplest. Time spent with family, friends, baking, and giving back to her community. Now, she’s putting her money where her mouth is as she announces the opening of The Gluten-Free Goose, a 100% gluten-free bakery that is slated for a March 25, 2023 opening in the heart of Nashville at 6601 Sugar Valley Drive #115 Nashville, TN 37211.

Named after Cornell’s son Goose, The Gluten-Free Goose will feature a wide selection of delectable desserts, baked goods, including vegan and dairy-free options without compromising taste or quality.

“When I first moved to Nashville, I couldn’t find a 100% gluten-free bakery to safely satisfy my sweet tooth,” Cornell said. “Baking is in my DNA. My mom and grandmother were home bakers and I grew up baking. So, after being diagnosed with Celiac’s disease, I embarked on a journey to perfect converting my favorite pastries and desserts to gluten-free. Thus, The Gluten-Free Goose was born. This bakery will be for everyone, not just those who follow a gluten-free diet.”

Specifically, the bakery will offer seasonal menus curated by esteemed pastry chefs Eun young (Jubi) Lee and Caitlyn Rau. Lead Pastry Chef Lee, who graduated from Johnson & Wales University, honed her pastry chef skills at several high-end hotels, including the acclaimed Four Seasons Hotel.

According to Lee, her goal for The Gluten-Free Goose is “to provide desserts that will warm the soul. I put genuine care and passion into every item I create in the hope that whoever eats it will have a little extra pep in their step from having eaten something absolutely delicious.”

Rau also has an impressive resume and attended Le Cordon Bleu London and completed the Diplôme de Pâtisserie. She later went on to work at The Hotel Hershey as a lead pastry chef and then became the Pastry Chef of James Beard nominee The 404 Kitchen in Nashville.

“Having multiple friends and family members with different levels of gluten intolerance, I am excited to be able to help elevate the Nashville gluten-free scene and can’t wait to share my passion with our customers,” said Rau.

In addition to The Gluten-Free Goose, Cornell also co-owns Cornell Brothers Coffee in historic downtown Nolensville, TN with her husband musician and producer Peter Cornell. Located inside Oh My Chives Market (7332 Nolensville Road), Cornell Brothers Coffee is also a labor of love and steeped in family tradition.

For more information about The Gluten-Free Goose, visit www.gfgoose.com.