New Gift Shop Opens at The Factory

While The Factory has been under renovation, there is a new store that recently opened.

Lemon Gift Shop offers an array of home decor, baby items and items for women.

Owner Sara Weymouth opened Lemon Gift Shop in California over five years ago. After a move to Williamson County, they closed the original location and reopened here in Franklin.

Weymouth shared about opening in Franklin, “I love the location, the new plans for renovation are amazing and we can’t wait to see it all come together. Also, I love the mix of locals and visitors.”

The focus of Lemon Gift Shop is organic clean products. They also help customers build the perfect gift sets, ones that you want to give and get, said Weymouth.

Hours of operation are Monday 10 am – 4 pm, Tuesday – Saturday, 10 am – 6 pm and Sunday 11 am – 5 pm.

You can also shop at Lemon Gift Shop online here.

