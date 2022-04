Belle Maison, which opened in 2021 in the CoolSprings Galleria, has relocated to 443 Cool Springs Boulevard, next to Sweet Dreams Bakery.

Belle Maison is French-inspired Home & Gift store. Owned by mother-daughter team, Kalil and Katie Polenzani.

On the Belle Maison social media, they share you will find furniture, decor, gifts along with mirrors, tables, dining chairs, tableware, linens, towels, soaps, candles, and much more.

