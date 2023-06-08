New Franklin Urban Growth Boundary Plan Nearing Completion

Almost two years ago, the City of Franklin began working on an updated plan for Urban Growth Boundaries (UGB). The plan will outline where the city will grow over the next 20 years. Once completed, it will become a part of Envision Franklin, the city’s development and growth planning document.

Franklin’s UGB plan is part of a larger plan being created by the county and all of the other municipalities within the county. Once each individual community created a working document, then they were all put together to see where there were conflicts. Any overlaps in the Franklin plan have been worked out and the next step is to bring the working plan before the Board of Mayor and Aldermen (BOMA).

Community interaction concerning UGBs in Franklin began with a kick-off meeting on August 12, 2021 to get feedback from residents living in areas wishing to be incorporated into the city, those that wish to be removed, and discussion of natural growth patterns. After the initial meeting, there were smaller meetings in areas that will be most affected by possible changes. These areas included the Southwest Basins, Mayes Creek Basin, Goose Creek Basin, and all other basins.

There are five goals provided by the state concerning the plan: To incorporate as compact an area as possible while still making accommodations for growth; to insure that growth areas are contiguous to existing boundaries; to use economic trends, historic experience, population growth patterns, topographical characteristics, and available infrastructure to identify territory that a “reasonable and prudent” person would deem as likely growth areas; to locate areas where the City of Franklin is better able to provide utilities and other necessary services; and to control expansion what will impact forests, agricultural land, recreation areas, and wildlife refuges.

UGBs are state mandated, and are all about managed growth and resource management. “By focusing growth inside existing towns and cities, a UGB reduces driving and greenhouse gas emissions; saves money on water, sewer, parks, and roads; protects the environment; reduces wildfire risk; and allows for many types of housing across the income spectrum,” according to the Greenbelt Alliance. They decrease urban sprawl, which is more destructive to the environment and harder to manage effectively.

On May 25, there was a Joint Conceptual Workshop to overview the current Draft UGB map. They will present a resolution at the July 11, 2023 BOMA Work Session seeking Board support of the draft. The staff will then present the resolution for a recommendation vote to the BOMA and Coordinating Committee, and hold a public hearing at the July 27, 2023 Franklin Municipal Planning Commission. The staff will present the resolution, hold a public hearing, and the Board will vote on their recommendation to the Coordinating Committee at the August 8, 2023 BOMA Meeting. A final approval date by BOMA is to be determined.