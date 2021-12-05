New Franklin STEAM-focused Preschool to Offer Robotics Class

The new STEAM-focused preschool (Think Outside the Box) that broke ground in Franklin will offer a robotics class for ages 4 -8.

During this class, students will be offered robotics, game design, and Minecraft. Each class begins by asking the student a question and they discuss the possible solutions then students will perform a hands-on project to solve the problem.

The spring and summer sessions will begin in January 2022, you can select to take the class on Wednesday, Thursday, or Saturday depending on the location you choose.

Find more information here.