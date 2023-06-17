New Franklin Lions Club Officers Installed

New officers of the Franklin Lions Club were installed at a ceremony held on June 6 at Connors Steak & Seafood in Cool Springs. Lee Reeves was installed as the club president for 2023 – 2024.

Reeves is a third-generation Lion. His father, Brian Reeves, served as president of the Bowling Green (KY) Noon Lions Club from 1983 – 1984. His grandfather, Lester Reeves, served as president of the same club from 1962 – 1963, before serving as District 43-E Governor.

Other officers elected include Vincent Baker, first vice president; Mike Parker, second vice president; Domonique Gray, secretary; Betty Parker, treasurer; Ron Tapscott, tail twister; Claude Bates, Marsha Sparkmon, Dan Looney, and Karen Paris, directors; Brad Coleman, membership chair; and Sherry Anderson, past president.

“The Franklin Lions Club has served our community in so many ways throughout the years,” reports Reeves. “I look forward to continuing that service and finding new ways to be even more impactful.”

The club’s top award, the Melvin Jones Fellowship Award, was presented to Karen Paris for her years of service, particularly in leading the club’s efforts to assist the American Red Cross on blood drives.

The Franklin Lions Club has 41 current members and meets on the first, third, and fifth Tuesday of the month at noon at Connors Steak & Seafood. Lions clubs are groups of men and women who identify needs within the community and work together to fulfill those needs. For more information or to get involved with the Franklin Lions Club, please contact membership chair Brad Coleman on Facebook at facebook.com/FranklinTNLionsClub.