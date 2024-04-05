New Franklin HomeGoods Store to Open Soon

In February, we shared the news that HomeGoods, a store dedicated to items for your home from decor, furniture, and more, would open in Franklin.

New signage has been placed on the building at 209 S Royal Oaks Boulevard, next to Aldi. The space was formerly Dick’s Sporting Goods Outlet.

We reached out to Home Goods for an update on the opening. A representative stated, “We anticipate that the new HomeGoods store in Franklin, TN will open in late spring.”

There are two other locations in Williamson County – one at Brentwood Place, 330 Franklin Pike, and 545 Cool Springs Boulevard, Franklin.