New Franklin History Book Spotlights Loss of Pictorial History

At a recent Franklin Tomorrow FrankTalks, Jay Sheridan and Robin Hood discussed their newest collaboration. While their new book capturing the history of Franklin, called Historic Franklin Along the Harpeth, is filled with great historic photos from the county archives and modern photos by Pulitzer Prize-winning photographer Robin Hood, in the process of creating the book, author Jay Sheridan ran into a problem.

“Between 1999 and 2023, one of the things that was so notable was how hard it was to find photos, even in news archives,” explained Sheridan. “When the digital age emerged, it became great to keep photos on discs, then CDs, then flash drives. [But none of those work with today’s computers.] We couldn’t find photos of the 2010 flood! They just don’t exist out there. Definitely in high res.”

Sheridan contacted Cassie Jones at the Williamson Herald. While the newspaper was a huge help, it was still quite a task.

“I leaned on Cassie pretty hard to scour the archives to find photos, and also to preserve this stuff,” explained Sheridan. “Because we are not going to have the stacks of prints in our attics anymore to sift through from our parents. Certainly, our kids won’t.”

Keeping history relevant for present day kids and inspiring them to be stewards of not only the past, but also the history of the every day is another reason for writing the book. Preserving today’s visuals beyond selfies is important, but something we do not often think about.

“What is a challenge in a book that is about history is when you get into the last two or three decades because it’s all familiar to you,” noted Hood. “You have seen it in magazines and newspapers in your lifetime or in your everyday life. So, you have to dig a lot deeper in those final chapters to find things to keep the reader’s interest. It is very difficult to do, plus being met with the challenge of digital photography. Although it’s great. I’ve certainly used it for the last 25 years.”

Hood discussed how we all walk over history every day. While there are a lot of family cemeteries that have been preserved because they have lovely monuments or stone walls protecting them, not all those who lived in the past were buried in a cemetery.

“Not all soldiers who died are buried in military cemeteries in neat rows,” said Hood. “As we discovered with the unknown soldier that was discovered on Columbia Pike during the construction. There are thousands of Native Americans, soldiers and early pioneers lost along the way…History is all around you. And everything we do today is affecting that.”

He talked about how when small events are captured in a photograph, it can save a moment in time that may fade away. When he was working on a book for then Governor Lamar Alexander, he and his writer were coming down Franklin Road and came upon Wyatt Hall. At that time, a big Confederate flag was hanging over the front door. Believing that there was a story to be had for their book inside, they went to the front door and knocked. Mrs. Wyatt and her husband were gracious Southerners of the old school, they were invited in. She showed them the doctor’s chest she preserved which contained the instruments used to amputate General Hood’s legs during the Civil War. And her husband came out with a rifle that his ancestor had used during the Battle of Franklin.

“She offered this quote that made it into the book we were working on,” said Hood. “She said that all a person needs in life is a copy of the Bible and Gone with the Wind. She was an unreconstructed Southerner, and so we took [a photo of] she and her husband out in front of their house with the Confederate flag in the background. He was holding the rifle and she was holding Gone with the Wind.”

In today’s climate, the sentiment of the couple is no longer acceptable, but that photo captured a moment that is gone, which makes it a piece of Franklin history. Hood knew it was important to capture, but we do not all realize such moments exist.

As one member of the audience said during the discussion, “Most of us have thousands of photographs on our phone…that we’d like to save for posterity. How do we do that?”

Printing them was one possibility mentioned, also discussed was putting them in the Cloud or an archive website like Flickr. But there are issues related to anything electronic.

“I have 20 years of photographs on a couple of hard drives because I do not trust one,” said Hood, “and 20 years of slides in archival boxes on shelves in my house.”

While the discussion of how to protect our digital photographic past continues, Sheridan and Hood have captured some of that history in their coffee table book blending a significant collection of photographs and short snappy copy describing significant moments in history related to settling along the Harpeth River and the establishment of the City of Franklin.

The book is available online at https://www.alongtheharpeth.com/, at the Harpeth Hotel, Landmark Booksellers, Franklin Visitor’s Center, Tin Cottage, Battle of Franklin Trust historic sites, and other select retailers. Proceeds are donated to Friends of Franklin Parks, Inc.