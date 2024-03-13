New Found Glory Brings Anniversary Tour to Nashville

New Found Glory announced a tour in 2024 to celebrate the 20th anniversary of Catalyst, the band’s fourth album.

The tour starts on August 16t, 2024, and stops in Nashville at Marathon Music Works on September 1st.

A Live Nation pre-sale will begin on Tuesday, March 12th (use access code KEY), ahead of the general on-sale via Ticketmaster on Friday, March 15th. Find tickets here.

On social media New Found Glory shared,” It’s more than a t-shirt. It’s more than a tattoo. It’s more than a phase. This is how I was raised. Catalyst 20 Years Later Tour with Sincere Engineer.”