Whiskey Fire, a new food truck, opens in Fairview today, October 30th.

The truck is located at 7361 Northwest Hwy in Fairview, says Bryan Everett, founder and owner of Whiskey Fire.

Whiskey Fire will have their soft opening this weekend on Friday, October 30th – Saturday, October 31 from 11 am – 8 pm. Hours for the truck will be Tuesday – Thursday, 11 am – 7 pm, Friday – Saturday, 11 am – 8 pm and Sunday, 11 am – 3 pm.

Via Facebook, the eatery posted “We’re excited to announce a soft opening this weekend!! Come grab some brisket tacos, ribs, or chili! Maybe some mac and cheese, a sandwich and cobbler. Just don’t leave without trying the brisket bomb! Can’t wait to see you all!”

Everett states, “This is our home base to serve Fairview and surrounding areas.” But there will be times when Whiskey Fire will travel for a private event but they will give notice to customers on social media.

“Our specialty is authentic smoked meats and especially brisket. Our Brisket Bomb is one of our signature items that you won’t find anywhere else, it truly is the bomb,” says Everett.

