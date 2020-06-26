



The Williamson County Parks and Recreation Department (WCPR) is proud to announce an expansion at the Indoor Sports Complex in Brentwood, 920 Heritage Way, adding a new group fitness studio and four, outdoor pickleball courts to the facility.

At almost 2,200 sq. ft., the new group fitness studio features an assortment of cycle, rowing and TRX suspension equipment; along with weighted bars, kettlebells and dumbbells. A variety of land-based fitness classes will be offered including, cycle, dance, cardio, strength training and mind and body classes to complement the facility’s existing aqua fitness program. The new group fitness studio opens Monday, June 29. Advanced registration for fitness classes is recommended.

WCPR doubles its number of outdoor pickleball courts countywide adding four new courts in Brentwood. The courts will be available for reservation, and a series of Adult Pickleball Clinics will begin in mid-July. Registration for pickleball clinics will begin Tuesday, June 30.

Class and clinic participants will be limited to meet social distancing requirements. For detailed information on schedules, registration and operation policies and procedures visit www.wcparksandrec.com. A group fitness schedule can be found under the “Fitness and Wellness” tab, and pickleball information is located under “Athletics”.

Additional features will be added to the facility throughout the year; including an outdoor splash park later this summer, built in partnership with the City of Brentwood, and a full gymnasium in the fall. Updates will be made as available.



