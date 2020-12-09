New Fitness Store to Open in Brentwood

Premier Fitness Source, an exercise equipment store, is opening in Brentwood tomorrow, December 10.

Located at 101 Creekside Crossing (Suite 700) in Brentwood, Premier Fitness Source is hosting a Grand Opening Event starting at 10am on December 10 with food, DJ and giveaways. A ribbon cutting ceremony will take place at 11:00am.

Premier Fitness Source sells new and high-quality used equipment for both residential and

commercial use. They offer state of the art 3D design services, white glove delivery and installation, as well as rentals and interest-free financing. Their wide variety of equipment types, as well as frequent specials and sales make acquiring top brand equipment affordable for everyone.

Their experts will help you find the right equipment for your needs, space and budget. They can help design your own custom home fitness center. And their highly trained staff will even set up a personalized workout program with every piece of equipment sold!

With four locations in Georgia, the Premier Fitness Source family is excited to expand into

Brentwood and the Greater Nashville Area. This growing company has been selling commercial fitness equipment since 1991 and began operating retail locations in 2012.

They are “committed to changing lives by positively impacting the fitness, health and wellness of (their) individual customers and the world as a whole.”

Learn more at premierfitnesssource.com.