New Fine Art Event Showcases WCS Senior Talent

A new district event will allow high school seniors to display a wide range of artistic talents.
The Fine Arts Senior Showcase will feature 15 students who represent many of the district’s Fine Arts offerings. The showcase will take place at 2 p.m. on Sunday, May 2, at the Franklin High auditorium.
“During this recital, you’ll witness performances by instrumentalists, singers, actors and a dancer,” said WCS Fine Arts Director David Aydelott. “You’ll see videos from our visual artists, digital artists and even a theater tech student. We’ll also recognize the distinguished teachers of these students.”
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, attendance at this year’s Fine Arts Senior Showcase is by invitation only. In the future, this event is expected to be open to the public.
The featured seniors are listed below:
|
Student
|
Subject
|
High School
|
Ben Dondanville
|
Band
|
Independence High
|
Annabeth Elston
|
Theater/Vocal Music
|
Summit High
|
Vivian Hirst
|
Vocal Music
|
Brentwood High
|
Sydney Hoover
|
Vocal Music
|
Centennial High
|
Elia Keur
|
Orchestra
|
Centennial High
|
Michael Marrison
|
Visual Art
|
Summit High
|
Eshani Mehta
|
Orchestra
|
Ravenwood High
|
Tanner Page
|
Theater
|
Centennial High
|
Ava Podewitz
|
Theater/Vocal Music
|
Summit High
|
Amelia Prouse
|
Technical Theater
|
Independence High
|
Chloe Salvatore
|
Visual Art
|
Summit High
|
Taylor Sampson
|
Digital Art and Design
|
Summit High
|
Elaine Stidham
|
Theater
|
Centennial High
|
Kaelyn Terry
|
Dance
|
Franklin High
|
Annie Weaver
|
Digital Art and Design
|
Page High
