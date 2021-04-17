New Fine Art Event Showcases WCS Senior Talent

Fine Arts Senior Showcase

A new district event will allow high school seniors to display a wide range of artistic talents.

The Fine Arts Senior Showcase will feature 15 students who represent many of the district’s Fine Arts offerings. The showcase will take place at 2 p.m. on Sunday, May 2, at the Franklin High auditorium.

“During this recital, you’ll witness performances by instrumentalists, singers, actors and a dancer,” said WCS Fine Arts Director David Aydelott. “You’ll see videos from our visual artists, digital artists and even a theater tech student. We’ll also recognize the distinguished teachers of these students.”

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, attendance at this year’s Fine Arts Senior Showcase is by invitation only. In the future, this event is expected to be open to the public.

The featured seniors are listed below:

 

Student

 

  

Subject

 

  

High School

 
 

Ben Dondanville

 

  

Band

 

  

Independence High

 
 

Annabeth Elston

 

  

Theater/Vocal Music

 

  

Summit High

 
 

Vivian Hirst

 

  

Vocal Music

 

  

Brentwood High

 
 

Sydney Hoover

 

  

Vocal Music

 

  

Centennial High

 
 

Elia Keur

 

  

Orchestra

 

  

Centennial High

 
 

Michael Marrison

 

  

Visual Art

 

  

Summit High

 
 

Eshani Mehta

 

  

Orchestra

 

  

Ravenwood High

 
 

Tanner Page

 

  

Theater

 

  

Centennial High

 
 

Ava Podewitz

 

  

Theater/Vocal Music

 

  

Summit High

 
 

Amelia Prouse

 

  

Technical Theater

 

  

Independence High

 
 

Chloe Salvatore

 

  

Visual Art

 

  

Summit High

 
 

Taylor Sampson

 

  

Digital Art and Design

 

  

Summit High

 
 

Elaine Stidham

 

  

Theater

 

  

Centennial High

 
 

Kaelyn Terry

 

  

Dance

 

  

Franklin High

 
 

Annie Weaver

 

  

Digital Art and Design

 

  

Page High

