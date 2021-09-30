New Facial Studio Opens in Downtown Franklin

Skoah Facials is now open in downtown Franklin at 133 1st Avenue South.
Skoah specializes in plant-based, clean products that originated in Canada. The description of the company calls it “personal training for your skin! Our award-winning skin care trainers offer completely kustomized facials that produce real results!”
Those interested in becoming a founding member before Skoah opens can join here. As a founding member, you will receive 12 power facials a year, receive preferred member pricing, and ten percent discount off the product.
Through October 1st, you can get any facial for 50% off!
This is Skoah’s first location in Tennessee.
For the latest updates, visit Skoah Facials Franklin on Facebook.
