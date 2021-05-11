New Esthetics Studio to Open in Downtown Franklin

Esthetics studio Body by Courtney Jamison is set to open later this year in downtown Franklin.
Owner, Courtney Maccarone previously had a studio in 2020 but closed it due to COVID and is now opening Body by Courtney Jamison inside the Salon Suites in downtown Franklin. The new suites called Salons by JC in Downtown Franklin will be located at 95 E Main Street and is expected to open in September 2021.
Via Facebook, she shared, “YALL!! My new studio is officially in the works! Stay tuned for construction updates and so much more! Projected to open around September on Main Street in Downtown Franklin! 95 E Main Street, Suite 2, Franklin, TN 37064”
Body by Courtney Jamison will offer full body waxing, skin treatments along with lash lifts. Once the salon opens, services will be expanded upon demand to cater to the needs of clients.
Salons by JC offers space for a hairstylist, skincare specialist, or medical spa professionals. Their space also offers shared amenities of laundry service, marketing assistance, and more.
For the latest updates, visit Body by Courtney on Facebook.
Offers for you
Support our publication by shopping here
Soltea
Improve Your Heart Health with All-Natural Soltea Daily Supplement – Click Now to Save 25% Off Your First Order
All-Natural Heart Health Supplement – Save 25% Now
CodeMonkey
Coding for kids! Introducing programming games for the next generation. Get your kids coding today.
Start with a free trial.
Tally
Overcome your credit card debt with Tally. Consolidate and save money while you pay it down.
Get started with Tally today.
Truebill
Lower your bills and stay on top of your financial life with Truebil, the app that helps you save every day.
Take control & start saving money!
Gabi
The easiest way to compare and save on home and auto insurance. Match coverage, compare rates and save.
Find hundreds in savings now!
Brigit
Know your spending habits, anticipate overdrafts, and get up to $250. Only takes 2 minutes. No credit check.
Get your finances on track.
Grow Credit
Grow Credit is a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions while you build credit.
Start building your credit today!
Acorns
Acorns helps you grow your money. Take control with all-in-one investment, retirement, checking and more.