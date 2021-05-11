New Esthetics Studio to Open in Downtown Franklin

Esthetics studio Body by Courtney Jamison is set to open later this year in downtown Franklin.

Owner, Courtney Maccarone previously had a studio in 2020 but closed it due to COVID and is now opening Body by Courtney Jamison inside the Salon Suites in downtown Franklin. The new suites called Salons by JC in Downtown Franklin will be located at 95 E Main Street and is expected to open in September 2021.

Via Facebook, she shared, “YALL!! My new studio is officially in the works! Stay tuned for construction updates and so much more! Projected to open around September on Main Street in Downtown Franklin! 95 E Main Street, Suite 2, Franklin, TN 37064”

Body by Courtney Jamison will offer full body waxing, skin treatments along with lash lifts. Once the salon opens, services will be expanded upon demand to cater to the needs of clients. Salons by JC offers space for a hairstylist, skincare specialist, or medical spa professionals. Their space also offers shared amenities of laundry service, marketing assistance, and more. For the latest updates, visit Body by Courtney on Facebook. Offers for you Support our publication by shopping here Soltea Improve Your Heart Health with All-Natural Soltea Daily Supplement – Click Now to Save 25% Off Your First Order All-Natural Heart Health Supplement – Save 25% Now Get offer All-Natural Heart Health Supplement – Save 25% Now Soltea is an all-natural, caffeine-free daily dietary supplement for optimal cholesterol health. Make it part of your heart-healthy regimen today, and save 25% off your first order with the offer code SAVE25. This patented extract from enriched green tea has been clinically tested as safe with double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled testing in parallel groups of men and women, and has been helping people for over 15 years. Satisfaction guaranteed. Get offer CodeMonkey Coding for kids! Introducing programming games for the next generation. Get your kids coding today. Start with a free trial. Get offer Start with a free trial. Get your students coding in no time! CodeMonkey is a fun and educational game-based environment where kids learn to code without any prior experience. After completing CodeMonkey's award-winning coding courses, kids will be able to navigate through the programming world with a sense of confidence and accomplishment. Kids will love learning to code with CodeMonkey Ready to Go Courses. With CodeMonkey’s teacher kit and support team, anyone can teach the basics of computer science.

Real Coding Languages. CodeMonkey's courses teach text-based coding so students learn to program like a real developer.

Game-Based Learning. Kids learn coding in an engaging and rewarding environment that utilizes gaming elements. Free Trial - Enjoy a full-blown gaming experience that will teach your kids to code! Start for free Tally Overcome your credit card debt with Tally. Consolidate and save money while you pay it down. Get started with Tally today. Get offer Get started with Tally today. Save money immediately when Tally pays your high-interest credit cards. We combine all your cards into a single payment at a lower interest rate. Get your time and money back with Tally, featuring: All your cards in one place

Low-interest line of credit

One monthly credit card bill

No more high APRs Get started with Tally today. Click here to see if you qualify. Get started Truebill Lower your bills and stay on top of your financial life with Truebil, the app that helps you save every day. Take control & start saving money! Get offer Take control & start saving money! Take control of your money Managing finances can be hard. Subscriptions, recurring expenses and monthly bills find a way to pile up. Truebill makes it easy to optimize your spending by managing subscriptions, lowering your bills, and staying on top of your financial life. With Truebill you can: Negotiate lower rates for cable, cell phone, and other bills

See your cash, credit and investment balances at a glance

Find unwanted subscriptions and cancel them

Keep track of what bills are coming up

Categorize your spending and stay within your budget

Automatically set aside funds for saving Take control & save. Get offer Gabi The easiest way to compare and save on home and auto insurance. Match coverage, compare rates and save. Find hundreds in savings now! Get offer Find hundreds in savings now! Why Gabi? You’re likely overpaying for home and auto insurance, and shopping for it is a hassle. Gabi does all of the insurance shopping for you, for free. The benefits of comparing with Gabi Save on average $961 per year

See quotes in a matter of minutes

Compare 40+ insurance providers

Switch online or with an agent

No fees, ever Get offer Brigit Know your spending habits, anticipate overdrafts, and get up to $250. Only takes 2 minutes. No credit check. Get your finances on track. Get offer Get your finances on track. Plan and save smarter with Brigit. Connect your account and get a deep dive on your bills, anticipate upcoming expenses and get cash automatically when you need it. Brigit features: No credit check and no interest

Access to up to $250 instantly

No overdraft fees

Credit score monitoring

$1 million in of identity theft protection Get your finances on track. Get offer Grow Credit Grow Credit is a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions while you build credit. Start building your credit today! Get offer Start building your credit today! Get credit with your subscriptions. We report your on-time payments to the credit bureaus which helps establish or boost your credit score. Get setup with an account for free

Add you subscriptions

Watch your credit score grow Start building your credit today! Get offer Acorns Acorns helps you grow your money. Take control with all-in-one investment, retirement, checking and more. Get a $5 bonus when you sign up. Get offer Get a $5 bonus when you sign up. Invest your spare change! Acorns automatically invests your spare change from everyday purchases into a diversified portfolio built by experts and recommended for you. Coffee for $3.50 > $0.50 automatically invested in your future. Invest as little as $5 a week, month, or any time you have extra cash. Easy - Invest spare change, set aside money from each paycheck, earn investments as you shop with 10,000 brands, and get money tips on the go.

- Invest spare change, set aside money from each paycheck, earn investments as you shop with 10,000 brands, and get money tips on the go. Smart - Retirement, fee-free checking, a debit card that automatically saves and investors for you, no hidden fees, and more.

- Retirement, fee-free checking, a debit card that automatically saves and investors for you, no hidden fees, and more. Trusted - Backed by leading investors and innovators, from Blackrock to CNBC, and chosen by more than 9.25 Million Americans. Get started