New England Style Seafood Restaurant Opens in Nashville’s Assembly Food Hall

Assembly Food Hall, the massive downtown dining and entertainment destination, announced the addition of Dock Local, an ultra-fresh seafood restaurant partner. Dock Local opened this week, offering Assembly Food Hall guests an elevated seafood option.

Expanding from its homebase in Dallas, Dock Local’s mouthwatering coastal goodness transports customers from downtown Nashville to sandy beaches with ocean views. Some of the Dock’s specialties include lobster rolls, decadent lobster mac, hot crab queso, house-made pickles and more.

“It has always been our plan to bring innovative New England-style seafood to Nashville,” said Kulsoom Klavon, Vice President of Curation at The Food Hall Co., parent company of Assembly Food Hall. “Dock Local owner, Brett Curtis, knows delicious seafood and has incredible relationships with suppliers to provide Assembly Food Hall guests with the best and freshest options in town.”

The Dock’s goal is to bring the coastal experience to Broadway through quality food and superior hospitality. Chef Brett Curtis is a 30-year veteran of the food service industry who has lived in several different coastal areas. Curtis’ passion for Southern hospitality and unforgettable food inspired him to share his seafood delicacies with others.

“We are thrilled to join Assembly Food Hall’s exceptional lineup of eateries and look forward to bringing a new, quality and always fresh seafood option to the hall,” said Brett Curtis, CEO of Dock Local. “The Dock is known for its fun-loving serving team and classic-yet-elevated seafood dishes, all of which make the Dock Local experience a fan favorite.”

Dock Local joins a host of eateries at Assembly Food Hall, offering various cuisines with chef-curated menus serving the highest quality ingredients including:

Chilangos

Coco’s Café & Dulce

Coco’s Fresh Italian

Cotton & Snow

DeSano Pizzeria

Donut Distillery

Hattie Jane’s Creamery

Hōru Sushi Kitchen

Istanbul Shawarma

NoBaked Cookie Dough

Oke Poké

Pharmacy Burger

Pharmacy Wurst

Philly Special

Prince’s Hot Chicken

Saffron

Smokin Chikin

Steam Boys

Thai Esane

The Liege Waffle Co.

Velvet Taco

Whisk Crepes Café

For more information on Assembly Food Hall eateries, bars and events, visit assemblyfoodhall.com.