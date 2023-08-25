New England Patriots vs. Tennessee Titans: How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream

The Tennessee Titans (1-1) conclude their 2023 preseason schedule this week with a home game against the New England Patriots (1-1). Kickoff at Nissan Stadium (69,143) is scheduled for 7:15 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 25.

Joint Titans-Patriots practices that were originally scheduled for Aug. 22 and 23 have been canceled. The Titans will practice those two days at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park, and the Patriots will arrive in Nashville on Thursday for the game on Friday.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS vs. TENNESSEE TITANS

Friday, August 25 (Nissan Stadium)

7:15 PM CDT

NETWORK: WKRN News 2

Play-by-Play: Paul Burmeister

Analyst: Charles Davis

Sideline Reporter: Cory Curtis

TITANS PRESEASON TELEVISION AFFILIATES:

Nashville/Flagship: WKRN Ch. 2 (ABC)

BowlingGreen,Ky: WNKY Ch. 40 (NBC 40.1/CBS 40.2)

Huntsville,Ala.: WHNT Ch. 19 (CBS)

Jackson,Ten.: WJKT Ch. 16 (FOX)

Knoxville,Ten.: WATE Ch. 6 (ABC)

Memphis,Ten.: WREG Ch. 3 (CBS)

Paducah,Ky./CapeGirardeau,Mo.: WBSI Ch. 2349 (FOX)

Tri-Cities,Ten.: WJHL Ch. 11/EJHL (ABC)

WATCH PATRIOTS vs. TITANS ON MOBILE APP AND WEBSITE

For fans in the local market, the game will be available to watch on mobile devices via the Titans Mobile App and TennesseeTitans.com, as well as the NFL Plus and Yahoo! Sports (mobile browser or app) regardless of mobile provider.*

*Geographic and device restrictions apply. Please check your local TV listings to confirm availability. If it is available to watch on local TV, it will be available to watch in the Titans app and website. iOS mobile web and app users should “Allow Location Access” (Settings > Privacy > Location Services > Safari). Data charges may apply.

NFL+

Your Game. On the Go. NFL+ empowers you with on-demand, on-the-go access to live games, game replays, and much more, so you’ll never miss a moment.

Watch live out-of-market Preseason games across devices and live local & primetime Regular Season games on your phone or tablet.

Start your 7-day free trial today!

LISTEN TO PATRIOTS vs TITANS ON RADIO

TITANS RADIO NETWORK – Find your local station in TN, KY, AL

Flagship: WGFX 104.5 FM-The Zone

Satellite Radio: Sirius 83, XM 226, SXM 226 (Internet 830)

Play-by-Play: Mike Keith

Analyst: Dave McGinnis

Gameday Host: Rhett Bryan

Reporter: Ramon Foster

TENNESSEE TITANS POST-GAME PRESS CONFERENCES

WATCH LIVE on TennesseeTitans.com or the Official Titans App as selected coaches and players address the media following the game.

Approx. 10 minutes after the game.

