New Electric-Vehicle Ride Share Service Available in Nashville

Earth Rides, a woman-owned ride-hail company similar to Uber, except with the use of all Electric Vehicles, primarily Teslas, has launched in Nashville, Tenn. Earth Rides services on demand rides, while also allowing for scheduled rides in advance. What sets Earth Rides apart is simple: the company 1) owns all of the cars in the fleet and 2) hires each driver as an employee to ensure safety and quality control.

“While studying at Pepperdine Law School I struggled with severe health issues,” CEO Raven Hernandez explains. “While I was on my journey to better my health, I found the one part of my health I couldn’t control was the poisonous gas emissions around me every day. I wanted to find a solution for reducing carbon emissions, so Earth Rides was born. The number one polluter in the country right now is gas vehicles. Our goal with Earth Rides is to offset carbon emissions while offering an unparalleled customer experience.”

Officially launched in Nashville, Tenn. in Oct. 2020, in the first seven months of operations, Earth Rides has transported over 30,000 passengers, offset over 50 tons of carbon, and secured over 100+ partnerships including Lipscomb University Ideal Program, Patagonia Nashville, Two Rivers Ford and Polestar.

Earth Rides currently has a WeFunder, seeking investors to help the company add to its company and fleet. More information can be found here: https://wefunder.com/ earthrides.

Learn more about Earth Rides at https://www.earthrideshare.com/

About Raven Hernandez

Raven Hernandez is the founder and CEO of Earth Rides. Raven launched Earth Rides in October 2020 in her hometown of Nashville, Tennessee, to deliver an eco-friendly transportation alternative. Raven is a first-generation Latina American and a graduate of the Pepperdine Caruso School of Law. Prior to launching Earth Rides, Raven worked as an attorney at a female-owned law firm.

