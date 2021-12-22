New Dunkin’ Store Opens in Franklin

Dunkin’ is opening its newest Next Gen restaurant in Franklin located at 500 Cool Springs Blvd. today, Wednesday, December 22nd. The store features Dunkin’s new store design, which enhances the guest’s experience and makes their daily Dunkin’ run faster and more convenient than ever before.

The new 2,000 square-foot restaurant will be open daily from 5:00 AM to 8:00 PM. With Dunkin’s Next Gen restaurant design, the store features a modern atmosphere and innovative technologies, including:

A Modern Design: The openness, colors, and materials used in the design help create an approachable, positive, and energetic environment. Just one example of the eye-catching design elements that guests can expect is a front-facing bakery case for an even closer look at our delicious baked goods.

The openness, colors, and materials used in the design help create an approachable, positive, and energetic environment. Just one example of the eye-catching design elements that guests can expect is a front-facing bakery case for an even closer look at our delicious baked goods. Premium Pours: Dunkin’s signature cold beverages are poured through an innovative tap system, serving a variety of consistently cold sips, such as iced coffee, iced tea, Cold Brew, and Nitro-Infused Cold Brew (a Next Gen exclusive!). Crew members also use top-quality, flavor-maximizing espresso machines to make handcrafted drinks to order.

Dunkin’s signature cold beverages are poured through an innovative tap system, serving a variety of consistently cold sips, such as iced coffee, iced tea, Cold Brew, and Nitro-Infused Cold Brew (a Next Gen exclusive!). Crew members also use top-quality, flavor-maximizing espresso machines to make handcrafted drinks to order. Increased Energy Efficiency: Next Gen restaurants are designed to meet DD Green Achievement™ specifications. Stores that achieve DD Green Achievement status are built with sustainable and efficient elements like LED lighting, high-efficiency mechanical equipment, low-flow faucets, and more. DD Green Achievement restaurants are performing better than designed. On average, they are 33% more energy efficient compared to conventional Dunkin’ restaurants.

Next Gen restaurants are designed to meet DD Green Achievement™ specifications. Stores that achieve DD Green Achievement status are built with sustainable and efficient elements like LED lighting, high-efficiency mechanical equipment, low-flow faucets, and more. DD Green Achievement restaurants are performing better than designed. On average, they are 33% more energy efficient compared to conventional Dunkin’ restaurants. Dunkin’ on Demand: Dunkin’ has introduced an area dedicated to mobile pickups so that members of the DD Perks® Rewards program who order ahead via Dunkin’s Mobile App can get in and out of the restaurant faster than ever before. For all orders placed for pick up inside the restaurant, guests will be able to track the status of their order via a new digital order status board.

Including the new Franklin restaurant, Dunkin’ franchisee network Route 65, LLC currently owns and operates 42 Dunkin’ locations throughout Tennessee and Massachusetts.

The store will host a grand opening celebration for guests in early 2022. More details to come closer to the event.

To learn more about Dunkin’, visit www.DunkinDonuts.com or follow us on Facebook @DunkinUS, Twitter @dunkindonuts and Instagram @dunkin.