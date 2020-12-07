New Drop in Daycare Opens in Cool Springs

Kids Kingdom Drop in Daycare, located at 600 A Frazier Drive in Franklin, is now open. They are a licensed drop-in daycare for children aged 12 months to 12 years of age. The location was formerly The Children’s Hour, also a drop-in child care business, but it closed in July. Now, there’s a new place with a new name and owner.

Via Facebook, owner Teresa Scott says she moved to Franklin with her family in 2013. She has three girls, ages 13, 11 and 9.

“I love being part of this community. I am passionate about the need for this service to help parents, like me, that do not have family support.”

“I have had over twenty-five years’ experience working with children and their families. From MAC programs, Head Start programs (with children with severe disabilities), elementary schools, child protection and non government charity organizations. I have a Bachelor in Psychology with a minor in Family and Children’s Studies. Obviously, since I have devoted half my life and whole career to children and their families, I have a genuine love of children and passionate about their welfare. I believe if you want to change the world, it starts at home,” she continued.

Scott also states that she will be purchasing new toys, making improvements to communication with staff and parents and introducing some discounts.

Hours of operation are Monday – Thursday 8:30 am – 9 pm, Friday – Saturday 8:30 am – 11 pm. However, the center is offering drop-in childcare on Sundays Dec 13th and 20th from 11am – 6pm to give parents the opportunity to shop for the holidays. They also offer day rates for asynchronous Fridays for a fee of $50 for seven hours. A calendar of their hours for the remainder of December can be found on their Facebook.

Rates are $10 an hour plus $2 per additional sibling.

COVID-19 Measures

The facility has implemented CDC compliant cleaning regime, staff wear masks, staff’s undergo temperature check before starting work, all adults entering center are asked to wear masks, the number of children at the center is kept at a minimum and play areas have been set up for social distancing.

Kids Kingdom Drop in Daycare is located at 600 A Frazier Drive, Franklin. Hours are Monday – Thursday 8:30 am – 9 pm, Friday – Saturday 8:30 am – 11 pm. For the latest updates, visit their Facebook page.