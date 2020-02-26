A new development is coming to West Main Street in downtown Franklin. Called The Arlington on West Main, the development will have 10 one-level custom residences. Only six remain available to purchase. Each unit will have an underground parking space with an elevator which leads to the common lobby area.

Square footage ranges from 2,100 to 3,200 with covered outdoor living areas, high ceilings and the feel of a historic home. The Arlington homes are steps away from all the shops, restaurants and venues of downtown Franklin.

The Arlington also offers residents a private fenced, dog walking area on the back of the property. Each unit will be customizable to the homebuyer. Prices range from $1.55 million to $2.5 million.

Developer Bernie Butler says, “When I was developing the Brownstones there were lots of people who really wanted to live in Downtown Franklin, loved the Brownstones, could afford to purchase them but didn’t want to live on multiple floors – even with an elevator which each one of them had. I started working on trying to find and create something way back then that was as nice as the Brownstones but all on one level. The Arlington is that place.”

Construction is underway at The Arlington at West Main with a projected move-in date of January 2021.

The new project is developed by D9 Development founded by Bernie Butler who has focused on downtown Franklin projects for the last 15 years. Projects include The Brownstones at 1st and Church, 231 Public Square, 131 3rd Avenue North Office Building, and others.

To learn more about the project, visit their website here or contact Bernie Butler at bernie@d9development.com.