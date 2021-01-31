New Construction, Gorgeous Homes: 3 Brentwood Neighborhoods

Spring will be here before you know it. Historically, spring is a busy time of year for the real estate industry. So far, Spring 2021 is shaping up to be a very active market for homes in Brentwood, Franklin, Arrington, and surrounding areas. Explore Featured Listings from luxury Realtor® Susan Gregory below!

Tuscany Hills

Nestled in the rolling hills of Brentwood, Tennessee, sits the quiet luxury community, Tuscany Hills. Enjoy a lush scenic landscape and rural feel while still benefiting from the Brentwood school system and close proximity to Cool Springs. Check out these featured listings…

1754 Umbria Drive, Lot 112

Hurry and make your own selections – this house from Idlewild Custom Construction can be adorned to your taste!

4 bedrooms

4.5 bathrooms

4,913 square feet

1759 Umbria Drive, Lot 116

Another chance to make your own selections in Tuscany Hills. Don’t miss out!

4 bedrooms

5 bathrooms

4,565 square feet

The Reserve at Raintree Forest

Located within 25 minutes of downtown Nashville, Raintree Forest is a highly sought-after community in Williamson County. Check out these listings coming on the market later this year.

1578 Eastwood Dr, Lot 102

This house from Arnold Homes will be completed in September 2021.

$1,199,000

4 bedrooms

3.5 bathrooms

3,914 square feet

1615 Treehouse Court, Lot 115

Options abound with this home from Aspen Construction!

Price TBD

5 bedrooms

5.5 bathrooms

4,446 square feet

Completion Date: TBD

1603 Eastwood Drive, Lot 118

New from Aspen Construction, this property will be ready for occupancy in November 2021.

$1,749,000

5 bedrooms

5 full bathrooms; 2 half bathrooms

6,126 SF

1587 Eastwood Drive, Lot 125

Currently under construction with Arnold Homes, this home is waiting for you to call it yours!

$TBD

4 bedrooms

3 full bathrooms; 1 half bathroom

3,468 SF

1584 Eastwood Drive, Lot 105

Coming to market August 2021 – from RK Junior.

$1,369,900

5 full bathrooms; 2 half bathroom

4,579 SF

Hardeman Springs

5830 Wagonvale Dr Lot 115

Featuring the Stonehaven Plan, this gorgeous home has master and guest suites on the main floor. A large storage/expansion three-car garage and covered porch overlooking an open space means plenty of room for everyone!

$919,900

5 bedrooms

5.5 bathrooms

4,303 SF

0.48 acres

Estimated Completion: March/April 2021

