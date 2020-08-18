New Construction & Custom Homes In Arrington, College Grove and Franklin

Searching for your next home? Explore new listings in Arrington, College Grove, and Franklin from luxury Realtor® Susan Gregory.

Hardeman Springs in Arrington, TN

Hardeman Springs offers gorgeous homes amidst the prestigious rolling hills of Williamson County. This luxurious neighborhood features a community pool and clubhouse surrounded by plenty of space. With excellent school zoning and an abundance of local shopping, restaurants, and entertainment, Hardeman Springs is a fantastic place to plant your roots. For an example of the types of homes available in this neighborhood, explore 5821 Wagonvale Dr – Lot 125 Arrington, TN 37014, which offers vaulted ceilings, incredible views, a covered back porch, and so much more! View a decorated model of a finished Nottingham plan on-site – GPS: Use 4991 Murfreesboro Rd, Arrington, TN. View now.

St. James in College Grove, TN

Located in College Grove, TN, the St. James subdivision is known for gorgeous single-family homes with premium finishes and modern amenities.

5026 Hilltop Ln, Lot 8 College Grove, TN 37046

This all-custom home from Cornerstone Construction features five bedrooms, five full baths, and two half-baths. At 6,613 square feet, there’s plenty of space for living and entertaining!

$100,000 pool allowance included in price

Lanai with outdoor fireplace

Sliding doors from family room and breakfast/cafe room

Gourmet kitchen with two dishwashers

Fireplace in study, dining and family rooms

Two bedrooms on main

Master suite with dual walk-in closets (stackable washer/dryer area) and coffee bar

4-car garage

Bonus room with full walk-behind bar

Media room

Every bedroom has a private bath and walk-in closets

Explore this listing.

The Farmstead in Franklin, TN

A prime location that’s convenient to local amenities, as well as I-65, I-840, Cool Springs, and Historic Downtown Franklin, The Farmstead is the perfect opportunity to build your dream home. Gregg Homebuilding Company, Zurich Homes, or Watermark Homes are currently building custom home plans in this gorgeous neighborhood, which offers estate lots three to eight acres in size.

Lot A: $1,540,000: 5 Bedrooms, 5.5. Baths, 4,989 square feet, 3-car garage, 3.14 acres

Lot 5: $2,249,900: 5 Bedrooms, 5 Full Baths, 3 Half Baths, 6,439 square feet, 4-car garage with porte cochere, 8.28 acres

Contact Luxury Realtor® Susan Gregory

For more information about these listings, contact luxury Realtor® Susan Gregory by calling (615) 300-5111.