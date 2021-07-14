New Construction and New Listings: Brentwood, Franklin & Arrington

By
Williamson Source
-
1203 boxthorn drive brentwood
1203 Boxthorn Drive, Brentwood TN

This summer, settle into your new home in Brentwood, lay claim to a custom home currently under construction in Arrington, or discover a private oasis with nearly 100 acres of mature trees and rolling hillsides – just minutes from Downtown Franklin!

1203 Boxthorn Dr
(Pending Sale)

1203 boxthorn drive brentwoodGorgeous Brentwood home, within walking distance of Owl Creek Park

  • $639,900
  • 3 bedrooms
  • 3 bathrooms
  • 2,341 square feet
  • Built in 2015

1203 Boxthorn Dr is a green-certified home and features over $45,000 of upgrades added after closing. Enjoy the upgraded security system, hardwood floors throughout the main level, open living areas, a two-story foyer with oversized plant ledge, wrought iron staircase railing, a main-level master bedroom, luxury master bath, kitchen with stainless steel appliances and an oversized island, walk-in pantry, two-car garage with loft storage, and so much more.

Custom Homes In Hardeman Springs

Check out these gorgeous properties currently under construction…

6337 Percheron Lane, Lot 214

  • 6337 percheron lane arrington tn$1,499,900
  • 5 bedrooms
  • 5.5 bathrooms
  • 4,542 square feet

This gorgeous property from Heritage Homes features open living areas, custom ceiling treatments, a kitchen with a large island, family room with fireplace, main-level master suite, covered porch on rear, three-car garage, upgraded appliance package (including refrigerator), and upgraded aluminum clad windows (approximately $30,000 value add).

6328 Percheron Lane, Lot 217

  • 6328 percheron lane arrington$1,599,900
  • 5 bedrooms
  • 4.5 bathrooms
  • 4,920 square feet

Another dreamy Heritage Homes build, this house has open living areas, custom ceiling treatments, a kitchen with a large island, family room with fireplace, two bedrooms on the main level, covered porch on rear with fireplace, an upgraded appliance package (including refrigerator), and upgraded aluminum clad windows (approximately $30,000 value add).

Buildable Land | Waterfall Rd (Preserve at Holts Knob)

waterfall road propertyBuild your own private oasis within minutes to Cool Springs and Downtown Franklin. This private tract offers two spacious quiet and serene homesites that will forever maintain its beauty with a current easement in place.

  • $7,900,000
  • 99.49 acres of mature trees and rolling hillsides
  • Only minutes from shopping, dining, and offices of Cool Springs
  • Adjacent to Witherspoon and Governor’s Club
  • Schools: Kenrose Elementary, Woodland Middle, Ravenwood High

Contact luxury Franklin Realtor® Susan Gregory for information.

Learn More With Luxury Realtor® Susan Gregory

For more information about these properties, contact luxury Realtor® Susan Gregory online or call (615) 207-5600 today. If you’re looking to buy or sell in Franklin, Brentwood, Arrington, or the surrounding areas, reach out to Susan and the Parks Realty team today!

