New Coffee Shop Coming to Brentwood Place Shopping Center

A new coffee shop is headed to Brentwood.

Crema Coffee is coming to Brentwood Place next to Subway. In a social media post, they shared, “We’re super stoked to announce that we’ll be headed just a few miles south to Brentwood for our third cafe location.”

In a second social media post, they added, “It will be our largest location to date with multiple types of seating and outlets. (Yes, you heard us: outlets!! We partnered with @powellnashville to create a beautiful and functional experience for our new space. They’re super familiar with the hospitality industry and brought such valuable insight into the design. We love how they took the current Crema brand, freshened it up and colorfully brought it to life.”

No exact date was given for the opening but it stated, “It’s been such a fun, collaborative, labor of love and we can’t wait for you to see it for yourself this summer.”

Crema opened in 2008 in SoBro, offering its own roasted coffee; they are a carbon-neutral, zero-waste coffee shop.

This will be the first location of Crema outside of Nashville. See the other locations of Crema below.