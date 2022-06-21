New Co-Working Space, Specifically Geared Towards Women, Opens in Franklin

The Sapphire Suite recently held its grand opening on June 16.

The Sapphire Suite is located at Liberty Station, 1201 Liberty Pike. With neighbors like Vui’s Kitchen, Big Bad Breakfast, Row House, the co-working space offers a unique environment.

In talking about the space, Saphire Suite shared, “When I first came up with the idea for an all-women’s coworking space, I wanted the name to represent a woman that holds significant values and is a role model for other women. As any new business owner does, we went through many iterations and variations.”

“In the end, fate brought us to ‘The Sapphire Suite.’ The Sapphire gem is associated with royalty, just like our muse Princess Diana. It also believed to attract abundance, blessings, and gifts. What’s more is that it is used to protect against negative energies as well as calm the mind, strengthen intuition, and invite spiritual clarity. The Sapphire gem and color perfectly represent everything we hope our members and guests receive from The Suite whenever they come to work, create, host or exhale. ”

Founded by Tammie Osborne, a healthcare executive and consultant, she saw the need for a “work space” but was unable to find a place where women could work and not be distracted. A place for women to work and collaborate.

There are three different types of memberships – annual, month to month and drop-in day rate.

Those interested in membership can book a tour here.