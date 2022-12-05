New Chipotle to Open in Franklin

A new Chipotle location will open in Franklin at 5041 Carothers Parkway on Tuesday, December 6.

Although this is not the first Chipotle to open in Franklin, it is the first to feature a Chipotlane, a drive-thru pickup lane that allows customers to pick up digital orders without leaving their cars.

Also, Chipotle Mexican Grill opens a new location in Antioch at 2126 Century Farms Pkwy, just 2.5 miles from the Ford Ice Center, on Monday, December 5.

Both locations are open every day 10:45am – 10pm. The first 50 people in line receive complimentary Chipotle Goods merchandise . Guests who sign up for Chipotle Rewards will receive free chips and guac after their first purchase

Chipotle is hiring at the Antioch location, the Franklin location, and across the U.S.

There are on average 25 jobs per location, with competitive benefits, including: a crew bonus with the opportunity to earn an extra month’s worth of pay each year , a debt-free college degree program; and English as a second language, access to mental healthcare for employees and their families.

Find more at chipotle.com/careers.