New Chipotle Restaurant to Open in Franklin

Chipotle will open in Franklin at 5041 Carothers Parkway, across from Lifetime Fitness.

The location is under construction; according to a Chipotle representative. The restaurant will have a Chipotlane digital drive-thru pick-up lane in addition to a dining room and front line. They hope to open the location by early fall.

The new Chipotle location is currently hiring. Per a job posting, it states all employees receive a full range of benefits, including medical, dental, and vision insurance and up to $5,250 a year in tuition assistance. Those interested in applying should visit their website here.

Currently, there are three other Chipotle locations in the vicinity – 430 Cool Springs Boulevard in Franklin, 269 Franklin Road in Brentwood and 2098 Wall Street in Spring Hill.

Chipotle is a fast-casual dining experience with offerings of burritos, salads, and tacos featuring whole foods without artificial flavors or preservatives. As of September 2020, they have over 2,700 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany that are company-owned and operated.