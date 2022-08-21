New Center Providing ABA Therapy to Children With Autism Opens in Franklin

BlueSprig Franklin, a provider of Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) for children with autism spectrum disorder (ASD), celebrated the grand opening of its new Franklin location with a space-themed event on Saturday, Aug. 20 at 3326 Aspen Grove Drive.

“We are excited to be able to offer our services to the Franklin community and be a resource for families in the area,” said Lily Reynolds of BlueSprig. “We invite everyone out to join us as we celebrate with fun, food, and games.”

With locations across the country, BlueSprig is dedicated to changing the world for children with autism. BlueSprig offers compassionate care to address behaviors, increase socialization, practice safety skills and enhance the quality of life for each child served. By keeping the child at the center of all care decisions, the team gives children and their families the tools they need to thrive across different settings.

The Franklin location provides center-based therapy from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and in-home therapy from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

For more information about BlueSprig Pediatrics, visit www.bluesprigautism.com.

About Blue Sprig Pediatrics and the BlueSprig family of companies

BlueSprig, founded in 2017, is a leading provider of Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) therapy services to children with autism spectrum disorder (ASD). BlueSprig is committed to providing compassionate, individualized, and evidence-based behavior analysis treatment. Headquartered in Houston, TX, BlueSprig is a nationwide provider of ABA Therapy with 140+ locations. For additional information about BlueSprig or to receive updates, visit www.bluesprigautism.com.