New Cellphone and Personal Device Policy Takes Effect in WCS

In accordance with a new State law , the Williamson County School Board approved a new Use of Wireless Communication Devices policy in June.

The policy states that students in kindergarten through eighth grades may possess wireless communication devices at school as long as the devices are silenced and not used during the school day. Students in ninth through twelfth grades may possess wireless communication devices at school as long as such devices are silenced and not used during the school day, but they will continue to be allowed to use the devices during their lunch period.

Wireless communication devices include any portable wireless device that has the capability to provide voice, messaging or other data communication between two or more parties, such as a cellphone, wearable technology, laptops, tablets and gaming devices.

A student may be permitted to use a wireless communication device:

in the event of an emergency;

when authorized by a teacher for educational purposes; to manage the student’s health, as documented in the student’s individual healthcare plan;

when the possession or use is required by the student’s Individual Education Program (IEP), active 504 plan or individual learning plan;

or if the device is being used by a student with a disability for the operation of assistive technology to increase, maintain or improve the student’s functional capabilities.

Unauthorized use of a device may result in confiscation of the device for the duration of the school day. A student in violation of the policy is subject to disciplinary action.

In the event of an emergency, families will be contacted through the district’s notification system either by text, email and/or phone call.

The district has established a Screentime and Technology Use Committee composed of teachers, administrators, parents and school board members. The committee has been tasked with reviewing and making recommendations to the Williamson County School Board regarding the new policy.

WCS families will receive an email from the district on July 25 regarding the district’s screentime committee with the opportunity to provide feedback to the group.

Source: WCS

