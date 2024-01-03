New Burger Joint to Open in Columbia

A new burger joint is headed to Columbia called Burger Bros.

Located at 1950 Shadybrook Street in Columbia, the new eatery will open in the former Wok n Grill location.

Based on the submitted business license information, Burger Bros is a fast-casual restaurant. A website has been created stating, “A family-owned burgers, fries, and milkshake restaurant located in the heart of Columbia.”

On the menu shared on the website, options for burgers are single, double, triple, all available to order as a combo that includes fries and drink. The most expensive combo listed is $10.99 for the Triple Cheeseburger combo which includes fries and a drink.

Alternative options to the burger include a BLT, chicken, or fish sandwich. Side items listed include onion rings, wings, and chicken salad. Three options for milkshakes were shared- vanilla, chocolate, and strawberry.

Sources shared with us that the restaurant in Columbia is expected to open sometime in February. According to the website, other locations are coming soon to Chapel Hill and Franklin.

