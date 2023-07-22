New Brunch Spot Opens in Spring Hill

A new brunch spot is now open in Spring Hill.

The Brunch Collective is now open in the former Juice Bar in Spring Hill. Located at 412 McLemore, the new brunch spot is not officially opened yet but doing a soft opening right now. They shared, “Come and say HELLO! Thursday- Saturday, 9-3 for our soft opening!”

A menu was shared on social media featuring a selection of toasts, from avocado toast to berry toast, topped with strawberries, whipped mascarpone cheese, and herbs.

The menu has three salads featuring a jalapeno Caesar salad with a kale and romaine mix, spicy croutons, diced apples, parmesan cheese, and jalapeno dressing. All of the dressings for the salads are made in-house.

Other items found on the menu include French toast, waffles, breakfast burritos, and breakfast bagel sandwiches. If you have a sweet tooth, bakery items on the menu are cinnamon rolls, and cookies, all made from scratch using organic flour and raw sugar.

For the latest updates, visit The Brunch Collective on Facebook.