A new breakfast and lunch spot will open in Nolensville in the coming weeks.

The eatery is called Birdie’s and will be located at 7180 Nolensville Road in Nolensville. There is no official open date yet.

For owner Wade Breaux, this is his first restaurant to open but he has worked for several large restaurant chains which include some recognizable names – O’Charley’s, Backyard Burgers, Perkins and others. But now, he wants to open his own concept and if all goes well, there could be more in the area.

The proposed menu will focus on breakfast items of eggs, pancakes and biscuits.

Menu items have clever names, such as “Fruitcakes” (pancakes with fruit compote) and “Hipster Toast” (avocado with poached egg, sunflower seeds and pickled and red onion.)

For lunch, the menu features handhelds (aka sandwiches). You can get the “Chicka Chicka Boom”, which is a fried chicken sandwich or a Signature Birdie Burger featuring two all-beef patties with American cheese, lettuce, and tomato.

For the kids, there are items called “Why’d you wake me up?” – a pancake, two eggs, and choice of bacon or sausage and “That’s not fair” – a grilled cheese sandwich with fries.

