New ‘Boozy Bookstore’ The Raven Coming to Brentwood Place

A new kind of bookstore is turning the page, so to speak, at Brentwood Place, one where you can sip, socialize, and settle into a velvet chair with a good read and a glass of wine. The Raven is set to open later this year, blending the comfort of a literary lounge with the warmth of a neighborhood bar.

For owner Danniele Reeves, The Raven isn’t just a business; it’s a personal reinvention. After the unexpected loss of her husband, she began searching for a new purpose. “I was scrolling on Instagram one night and saw a woman in Ohio open what she called a ‘boozy bookstore,’” she said. “It just struck me — that would be so great. I’m kind of a nerdy, bookish person, and this could be a place for people like me to connect.”

From that moment, a vision began to take shape. Reeves pictured a community-centered hub filled with books, drinks, and conversation. The space, furnished with vintage finds sourced from Facebook Marketplace and donations, evokes the feeling of a classic literary parlor, complete with soft chairs, a faux fireplace, and ambient lighting.

The Raven will feature a full bar with four to five signature cocktails, a rotating monthly literary-themed drink, and a selection of mocktails, including one cleverly named The Edgar Allan Faux. “Everything will have a literary tie-in,” Reeves. “Even trivia nights will have book-inspired themes.”

Alongside the bar, a local chef will curate a small-plate menu featuring charcuterie boards, baked goods, and seasonal weekly specials, all designed to pair well with a good book or good company.

But The Raven is more than a place to grab a drink. It’s envisioned as a creative gathering space, hosting events like local author signings, poetry readings, trivia nights, book clubs, and more. The owner hopes it will become a hub for a community of writers, readers, and artists alike. “I want people to just come in with a group and hang out and do what they want,” she said. “I want it to be that kind of place.”

The name “The Raven” carries dual meaning, inspired by both Edgar Allan Poe’s iconic poem and her younger sister, Raven. “It just felt right,” she said. “It’s literary, it’s personal, and it’s meaningful.”

While the space is coming together, there is no immediate open date at this time. Once open, The Raven will operate from afternoon through evening hours.

In an era when independent bookstores are making a comeback and communities are craving connection, The Raven may be just what is needed: a story-filled space where every chapter comes with a cocktail.

