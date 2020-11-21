New Bookstore Opens Spring Hill

A new bookstore called Ghostlight Books opens today in Spring Hill at 5323 Main Street.

The bookstore is holding a grand opening today, Saturday, November 21.

Ghostlight Books has a history dating back to 2017 when they began selling books to benefit Midsouth Youth Theatre & Arts. Volunteers would gather books to sell online to help fund productions and provide arts education in the Spring Hill community, it states on their website.

During COVID, all live productions have stopped for now but Midsouth Youth Theatre & Arts have decided to expand the bookselling operation to establish an in-person location so they can continue to support local families.

The bookstore accepts donations from Monday – Saturday, 11 am – 6 pm. You can also trade your books for a new title, or you can consign your books at the bookstore with a portion of the proceeds benefitting the arts.

In addition to books, they offer candles, bookmarks, coloring books, and puzzles.

1 of 5

*photos from Ghostlight Books Facebook Page

Those interested in volunteering at the bookstore can earn volunteer hours for community service, tasks required while volunteering include: pick up and drop off donations, prep items to sell, lead a book club or storytime, assist with special events, and more. Complete an online form here.

Hours of operation are Monday – Saturday, 10 am – 8 pm. For the latest news, visit their Facebook page.