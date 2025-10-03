New Bodycam Footage Shows Morgan Wallen’s Arrest After Chair-Throwing Incident at Nashville Bar

Morgan Wallen was arrested in April 2024 after throwing a chair from the rooftop at Chief’s on Broadway.

New bodycam video footage has been released from the night of the arrest. The video shows that Wallen initially denied tossing the chair from the rooftop to the sidewalk. In the video, you see Wallen attempting to leave the bar but is detained by Nashville Metro Police.

An unidentified man, who claims to be Wallen’s bodyguard, stated that he didn’t see Wallen toss the chair as Wallen tried to walk away from the bar, but not before the Metro Police stopped him.

As the incident is discussed, Wallen states to the officers that he was not trying to cause any problems, and he “doesn’t know why” they are blaming him.

Then, you see Wallen calling country artist Eric Church, the owner of Chief’s on Broadway. An officer then speaks to Church and says he has to investigate the incident.

You then see Wallen put in handcuffs and placed in the back of a patrol car as he claims he didn’t do anything wrong. As he sits in the back of the patrol car, a song comes on the radio featuring Wallen and Thomas Rhett. “That’s me and TR… TR is one of the best in the world.. he definitely would not be getting arrested.”

In December 2024, Wallen pleaded guilty to two charges of misdemeanor reckless endangerment. The judge approved suspending the sentence of 11 months and 29 days. The judge approved a plea agreement in which Wallen would serve seven days of incarceration in a DUI education center and be under supervised probation for two years.

After Wallen’s court appearance, his attorney issued the following statement.

Earlier today, Morgan Wallen appeared in a Davidson County Circuit Court with Judge Cynthia Chappell presiding, where he entered a conditional plea pursuant to Tennessee’s Diversion Statute that does not result in a conviction. The plea agreement with the Office of the District Attorney requires Wallen to spend 7 days at a DUI Education Center, be on probation for 2 years -one year for each misdemeanor charges of wreckless endangerment-pay a $350 fine and court fees. Upon the successful completion of his probation, the charges will be eligible for dismissal and expungement. Mr. Wallen has cooperated fully with authorities throughout these last eight months , directly communicating and apologizing to all involved. Mr. Wallen remains committed to making a positive impact through his music and foundation.

