New Barbershop Scissors & Scotch to Open at McEwen Northside in Franklin

Scissors & Scotch, which offers a modern twist on a traditional barbershop and spa, will open its second Middle Tennessee location at McEwen Northside (4031 Aspen Grove Drive, Franklin) with special deals for customers running now through Saturday.

To celebrate the soft opening, Scissors & Scotch is offering a 25% off special for all services. In addition to the opening special, Scissors & Scotch offers all first-time customers $10 off any service year-round.

Scissors & Scotch offers a traditional barbershop experience with haircuts, shaves and grooming, as well as spa-like services, food and a private lounge for clients. In addition to grooming services, Scissors & Scotch will have a full-service bar, specializing in whiskey, with more than 100 spirits and local craft beer available.

Kevin Pataluna, owner of Scissors & Scotch, says McEwen Northside was the obvious choice for the franchise’s second location. Pataluna opened his first location at Hill Center Brentwood.

“The way the district was being developed, I knew it was the place I needed to be. I love the greenway out front where there’s room for people to hang out and kids to play. There is a lot of visibility for a business like ours and great walkability. There are so many other great tenants at McEwen Northside, and it is a phenomenal spot. It’s going to be a city in itself soon,” said Pataluna.

Visit Scissors & Scotch at McEwen Northside, 4031 Aspen Grove Drive, Franklin. Hours of operation are Monday – Thursday 11 am – 8 pm, Friday – Saturday, 9 am – 7 pm, and Sunday, noon – 5 pm.