New Axe Throwing Spot is Now Open in Spring Hill

The new axe-throwing bar trend is officially in Spring Hill.

Faxon’s Hatchet House shared on social media they are now open at 3015 Belshire Village Drive, Suite #120.

Inside, you will find seven lanes for axe throwing, eight beers on tap, dart boards, big Jenga and more, they shared in a social media post. They also plan to have leagues for axe throwing, darts and checkers/chess; as well as trivia nights. You must wear closed-toe shoes to throw and be a minimum age of 12 accompanied by a parent to participate.

Hours of operation are Thursday, 2 pm – 9 pm, Friday, noon- 10 pm, Saturday, 10 am – 10 pm, and Sunday 11 am – 7pm. Monday – Wednesday is available for private events.

Those interested in employment can apply for axe coaches and bartenders.

